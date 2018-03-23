Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
jollibee toronto

Jollibee opening first Toronto location next week

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The day has finally come. After what has seemed liked a forever wait, the first Toronto Jollibee location is finally about to open.

Jollibee Canada just announced that the Scarborough location at 15 William Kitchen Road will be opening on April 1 at 7 a.m. They even put together a cure little video to celebrate.

No word yet on when Jollibee will be opening in Mississauga. That location inside Seafood City was orginally scheduled to be the first to arrive but apparently construction delays have set it well behind schedule.

Lead photo by

Jollibee

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Jollibee opening first Toronto location next week

Christians in the US are boycotting Sweet Jesus ice cream

There's a massive butter tart festival near Toronto this spring

This place makes the most unreal Easter Eggs in Toronto

Win passes to Chef’s Party at Assembly Chef’s Hall

Popular Toronto Indian restaurant closed after fire

Toronto Food Events: People's Pint, Free Cone Day, Free Chicken, Caesar Fest

Toronto about to get influx of Japanese souffle pancakes