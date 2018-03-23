Jollibee opening first Toronto location next week

The day has finally come. After what has seemed liked a forever wait, the first Toronto Jollibee location is finally about to open.

Jollibee Canada just announced that the Scarborough location at 15 William Kitchen Road will be opening on April 1 at 7 a.m. They even put together a cure little video to celebrate.

Jollibee just announced their first #Toronto location is opening April 1st https://t.co/mK7nWzSkRH pic.twitter.com/biukFIkdzb — blogTO (@blogTO) March 24, 2018

No word yet on when Jollibee will be opening in Mississauga. That location inside Seafood City was orginally scheduled to be the first to arrive but apparently construction delays have set it well behind schedule.