5 Turkish cafes and bakeries in Toronto you need to try at least once

There's nothing quite like stopping by a Turkish cafe or bakery in Toronto for a steaming cup of Turkish coffee or a freshly-baked baklava.

With a Turkish population of more than 15,000 in the city, there's an ever-growing network of restaurants, cafes and bakeries where you can sample the best of the best in Turkish cuisine.

Here are some Turkish cafes and bakeries in Toronto you need to try in Toronto at least once.

You'll walk home with enough Baklava, Borekler and Ayvalik toast to last a lifetime (or at least until your next trip) after a visit to this North York bakery, which serves a huge array of Turkish goodies including Simit, Bourek and Sobiyet.

This dessert shop might be located in Little Italy, but you'll feel like you just hopped off a plane to Turkey once you're standing inside its light-flooded space, nibbling on their fan-favourite Turkish delights and Baklava while sipping on a Turkish coffee.

Perhaps one of the city's best-known Turkish cafes, there's more than just Simit and Chai on the menu at this King West favourite. After having recently opened their second location in Leslieville, you have double the chances to pick up their droolworthy Tahini rolls and Acma.

This Castlefield Design District spot might double as a grocery store, but it's their prepared foods and baked goods that really steal the show. Paying culinary homage to Anitolian cuisine, you'll find traditional mezze and sandwiches served on bread baked fresh in-house.

A one-stop-shop for Turkish breakfast, lunch and dinner with locations in the Castlefield Design District and Financial District, you'll want to pick up a cone of house-made dondurma, a Turkish ice cream made with goat milk, to pair with your Turkish coffee.