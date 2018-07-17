Jollibee opening Mississauga location this week

Mississauga, brace yourselves. Jollibee is unveiling its second Toronto area location this Friday at 7 a.m., and if it goes anything like its Scarborough opening, people will be lining up overnight to get into the store.

Just three months after opening its first Toronto location ever, the Filipino fried chicken sensation will be launching in the Filipino market Seafood City at 800 Boyer Blvd., meaning people can pick up a bucket of Jolly Crispy Chicken when they're done all their grocery shopping.

The contracting firm behind the newest store BUILD IT By Design tweeted out pictures of the finished interior yesterday, showing the standard universal design of Jollibee, red couches and all.

Even now there are still weekend lineups happening at the Scarborough location, and this third Canadian location will probably be the same.

According to reps, a ticketing system will be implemented this Friday to control the inevitable crowds queuing up for Palabok Fiestas and Jollibee's signature peach mango pie, with lineups expected to run on the sidewalk outside of Seafood City and inside the store.

The brand's giant jolly red bee will most definitely be making an appearance too. Considering how long people will be waiting to get through those doors, they're going to need all the entertainment they can get.