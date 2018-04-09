Lineups at first Toronto Jollibee are still out of control

It's been just over a week since Jollibee opened its first location in Toronto, and locals are wasting no time in getting acquainted (or reacquainted) with the Filipino fast food chain.

Unless you consider standing in line all day to be a waste of time?

Hey, it's been more than three years since the Toronto locations were first announced. What's another nine hours?

The lines appear to have died down a bit since last Sunday, when 40 people won a year's worth of free fried chicken – but that's not saying much.

People are still reporting lineups of around 2 or 3 hours, only now customers are given tickets to secure a place in the queue.

No time seems particularly good for getting in line, either.

Even on a weekday morning at 7:30 a.m., you'll be waiting hours for those peach mango pies and jolly spaghetti.

#jollibee #jollibeescarborough A post shared by Ibid! (@david_son22) on Apr 6, 2018 at 3:40pm PDT

"Got my number! #009," wrote someone on Instagram Tuesday. "But there are 308 ppl before me."

Scarborough's new Jollibee, like the Cheesecake Factory and iHalo Krunch before it, will likely be lined up for some time.

History suggests this to be true, as does the fact that staffers have erected dedicated waiting tents outside the restaurant.

Decided to stop at #JollibeeScarborough on my way to the comic shop to see if the wait time has improved... Still 2 tents full of people. Ya’ll are nuts. #SeeYouWednesday — Kris Johnson (@KrisJJohnson) April 8, 2018

Some people are getting mad at Jollibee on Twitter over the long, long lines, but most people seem satisfied by the experience, wait and all.

"It's been 10 years since I had my last meal from Jollibee so yes... I felt nostalgic as soon as I entered and the smell was so familiar," wrote one fan on Instagram.

"Although I did wake up at 5am for this, 1.5 hours in line wasn't too long of a wait, and having this for breakfast isn't too bad either."