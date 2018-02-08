There are still massive lineups at the Cheesecake Factory

Toronto is now two-and-a-half months into its post-Cheesecake Factory era and people are still lined up at Yorkdale Mall, sometimes for hours on end, just hoping to get a table.

Tried going to Cheesecake factory at Yorkdale. Incredibly massive line. Just a shitshow. I thought the insanity would have died down by now . . . #ThatsAHardNo #TheyBePrintinMonehhh — Dave Silva (@dsMichaelangelo) February 3, 2018

The situation is better than it was in November, when the American restaurant chain first launched in our home and native land, but you're still going to wait if you want to check out that wild dessert menu – with one brilliant exception.

"Look out for the next snow warning," joked a PR representative for Yorkdale Shopping Centre on the phone today. "There are fewer lineups when the weather gets bad."

Indeed, for what might be the first time ever, diners were actually able to walk right into the restaurant and sit down last night. The fact that it was extremely cold and advisory-prompting miserable outside was no coincidence.

The Yorkdale PR rep confirmed that last night's rare, line-free Cheesecake Factory experience was not typical. More likely, it was a weather-related fluke – but a telling one.

People love the Cheesecake Factory, but most of them love staying warm even more. Thus, if you're dying to hit this place up and really can't stand the idea of waiting in line, keep your eye on the forecasted lows throughout the next two months.

I went to The Cheesecake Factory today at Yorkdale Mall waited three and a half hours to get in but it was well worth the wait! — Miranda Atrooshi (@MirandaAtrooshi) January 28, 2018

If you're not down to brave the cold, I don't blame you. There's still some good news on the lineup front, either way.

Many Cheesecake Factory customers are only waiting around 30 minutes these days, which is way better than the estimated three or four hours we were hearing about in December.

@Cheesecake Factory Yorkdale needs to seriously buy out the neighbouring Pickel Barrel restaurant for more space. The 2 hour wait on a Wednesday night is beyond ridiculous.



Hopefully this is a strong sign to the company there is huge demand to open 2-3 more Toronto locations. — Shaun Chinapen (@ShaunChinapen) January 26, 2018

The dinner rush hour is still pretty intense, however, by most reports. Don't expect to roll up on a Friday night at 7 p.m. and waltz right in (unless there's a blizzard in full effect.)

You'll likely still wait a few hours on weekends, when the mall fills up with tourists and such – but that's kind of the case with any big chain.

Some lines just can't be avoided in a city the size of ours.