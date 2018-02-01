Toronto is about to be blasted by extremely cold weather

I sincerely hope you came correct to face the cold today, because temperatures are about to dip in a sharp and painful way.

Extreme winter: part two is expected to begin this evening for Toronto, as promised, when another brutal arctic air mass comes screaming into the region.

Environment Canada forecasts a low of -15 C on Thursday night (though it could feel more like -22 C with the wind chill,) prompting the City of Toronto to issue an extreme cold weather alert for the first time in weeks.

Tomorrow is expected to be similarly cold, feeling like just -23 C thanks to frigid wind chills.

It may have been relatively warm in the city on Thursday morning (we hit 3 C around 9 a.m.), but heading home for the day could be rough if you didn't bring a hat and all that related protective winter jazz.

At the very least, tonight's blast of cold will serve as a reminder for everyone to bundle up tomorrow.

Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham says that we can expect "an abundance of winter weather during the next two weeks."

The next 10 days will feature "colder than seasonal temperatures across Ontario" according to Gillham, plus an active storm pattern that will see at least a few more rounds of snow pummel our city into sad, cold, stay-inside-forever submission.