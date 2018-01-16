City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Warmer weather Toronto

Warmest weather of the winter on the way for Toronto

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Southern Ontario is finally on deck for a winter weekend that doesn't warrant wearing snowpants to the bar – but don't bust out your sandals just yet.

Temperatures are expected to rise significantly by the end of this week, according to The Weather Network, and they won't be dropping back down (at least not into extreme cold weather alert territory) before February.

Between Thursday and Monday, Toronto will actually experience its longest stretch of days with temperatures above the freezing mark since mid-November.

Meteorologists are calling it a "wintermission," which sounds like a glorious respite from the blistering cold we've been living through for months – but also implies that there's more to come.

Forecasts shows temperatures that are above the seasonal average next week, but, as The Weather Network points out, this is typically the coldest time of the year in our region.

Snow is still very possible on several days heading into February, but don't expect to see any of the see-saw temperature swings that turned Toronto into an icy mess late last week.

We'll see a high of 6 C on Monday, but then temperatures are expected to hover between -1 C and -4 C for a few weeks.

During the second week of February, temperatures could drop quite steeply again thanks another arctic air mass.

"There's a lack of arctic air through the first week of February, but winter is expected to make a strong finish for mid-February and March," said Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham.

"After our 'Wintermission,' act two looks cold and stormy."

Lead photo by

Alan Leclaire

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto just nixed plans for condos at Rail Deck Park site

Live eels found slithering in bathroom at Toronto mall

Overcrowding relief kits to be given out on the TTC

Police horse takes off alone in downtown Toronto

Warmest weather of the winter on the way for Toronto

Major road closures about to turn Eglinton into a nightmare

TTC to remove streetcars on Dundas and Carlton routes

Toronto just got an epic new skating rink