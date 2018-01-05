City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 11 hours ago
Toronto cold spell

Everyone in Toronto is mad at the cold weather right now

Dear Arctic air mass: You can leave now, thanks!

The people of Ontario are really rather over this whole extreme cold thing. Heck, so are the people (and animals) across most of North America.

Toronto has been dealing with painfully chilly temperatures for almost a month now, and we're all starting to get a little bit restless.

Like, no offence to Grand Theft Auto Online and UberEats, but the thought of spending another weekend indoors is enough to make even the homiest of homebodies claustrophobic.

It's not that we humans can't deal with the cold. I mean, most of us probably can with the right protection – it's just not very pretty. 

And it hurts.

It feels like -40 C outside in Toronto today with with windchill, which feels like the North Pole, which (probably) feels like burning and freezing at the same time.

Snow is one thing, but air straight out of Siberia is another. Nobody likes it. Nobody is comfortable.

Fortunately, things are expected to warm up a bit early next week.

We won't be able to go to the beach or anything, but we may actually be able to leave our houses without screaming – and that's something few people in our city, province or country have been able to say all year.

Lead photo by

Roozbeh Rokni

