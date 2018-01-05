Everyone in Toronto is mad at the cold weather right now

Dear Arctic air mass: You can leave now, thanks!

The people of Ontario are really rather over this whole extreme cold thing. Heck, so are the people (and animals) across most of North America.

Extreme Cold Warning in Toronto today.

This guy says what were all thinking. Except in a much more hilarious manner pic.twitter.com/PZqcByatcT — Papa John Bernardo (@johnsbernardo) January 5, 2018

Toronto has been dealing with painfully chilly temperatures for almost a month now, and we're all starting to get a little bit restless.

I haven’t been outside in days and have a sense of how to dress properly for the cold, so I’m just sitting in front of my closet like pic.twitter.com/GGh752lc14 — Emily Gagne (@emilygagne) January 5, 2018

Like, no offence to Grand Theft Auto Online and UberEats, but the thought of spending another weekend indoors is enough to make even the homiest of homebodies claustrophobic.

It’s cold in the office today. pic.twitter.com/zAi1H2OF1y — John Poole (@jfpoole) January 5, 2018

It's not that we humans can't deal with the cold. I mean, most of us probably can with the right protection – it's just not very pretty.

Everyone in Toronto looks absolutely miserable today cause of the cold pic.twitter.com/bC5UcD4X8C — Yohance Thomas (@jabariT) January 5, 2018

And it hurts.

It feels like -40 C outside in Toronto today with with windchill, which feels like the North Pole, which (probably) feels like burning and freezing at the same time.

Me: "Siri what's the weather today?"

Siri: "Toronto is under Extreme cold weather warning. It's -22 today with a feels like of-32..."

Me: *looks out The window* pic.twitter.com/ftm47jtYqe — José M. Rosales (@Jose_Rosales17) January 5, 2018

Snow is one thing, but air straight out of Siberia is another. Nobody likes it. Nobody is comfortable.

I have returned from a morning meeting near The Harbourfront.

Despite 90% of my trip taking place on the PATH, I can say with stone-cold certainty that I will never be warm again. pic.twitter.com/ToqBsmUXVG — Ron McKenzie (@ronniemick) January 5, 2018

Fortunately, things are expected to warm up a bit early next week.

We won't be able to go to the beach or anything, but we may actually be able to leave our houses without screaming – and that's something few people in our city, province or country have been able to say all year.