It's going to feel like -37C in Toronto this weekend

Don't shoot the messenger, but... well, you read the headline. It's going to be colder than Mars this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for The City of Toronto ahead of what is expected to be our chilliest weekend this winter so far.

Bitterly cold northwesterly winds could make temperatures feel as low as -37 C on Friday night, according to meteorologists, and they won't let up until Sunday – at which point we'll get pummeled with snow! Yay.

"Cold snap from late Thursday through Saturday," reads Environment Canada's statement. "Extreme cold warning criteria of minus 30 is expected to be met in many places Thursday night into Friday and again Friday night into Saturday."

In other words, don't make plans outside this weekend. You will literally get slapped in the face by wind until you cry. Trust me. It's a thing.