Toronto could be pounded with snow just when it warms up

Snowboarders take note: Next Tuesday should be a lovely day to ride – if you can dig yourself out of the driveway.

The arctic air mass that's been terrorizing our region is finally expected to move along early next week after one more brutally cold snap on Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, temperatures could go all the way up to -5 C (and that's after dropping to just -27 C on Friday.) Monday's forecast is even better. With a high of -1 C, the air should feel downright tropical on Jan. 8.

Just kidding. The air won't feel very warm at all if meteorologists are right. It'll be filled with snow!

Yes, Sunday and Monday will be significantly warmer than anything we've experienced over the past few weeks, but according to the Weather Network significant precipitation is on the way.

Up to 10 cm of powder could slam the city on Sunday, with an additional 3 cm falling on Monday.

The good news is that Tuesday will still be mild enough to actually go outside comfortably.

If the forecast can be trusted, the snow will have stopped by Jan. 9, the sun will be shining (for at least a few hours) and, at long last, Toronto can enjoy some of that "winter wonderland" stuff we've been reading about.