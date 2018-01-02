It's about to get even more brutally cold in Toronto

It's been a c-c-c-cold couple of weeks in Toronto, but I've got good news: today and tomorrow are slightly warmer than what we've become used to.

The Weather Network forecasts a high of -8 C for the city on both Tuesday and Wednesday, which is practically balmy compared to last week's record-breaking low temperatures.

The City of Toronto's extreme cold weather alert remains in effect, but with an expected low of -14 C on Wednesday night, it might finally be lifted for the first time in weeks – if only very briefly... which brings me to the bad news.

Another round of extreme cold looms. Here's when to expect it: https://t.co/Dkz8WDCSvj pic.twitter.com/rB2LxuKOjg — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 2, 2018

Temperatures are expected to drop again on Thursday as a mass of "bone-chilling Arctic air" sweeps into the region, bringing us to just -27 C by Friday night.

If Toronto does hit -27 C on Friday as predicted, it will smash yet another old, cold weather record.

Environment Canada's Averages and Extremes index shows that the lowest temperature ever recorded on Jan. 5 in Toronto was -20.6 C in 1959.

Ontario may actually see its coldest air this season so far on Friday, according to The Weather Network. So brace yourselves. It's going to get worse before it gets better.