It's about to get even more brutally cold in Toronto
It's been a c-c-c-cold couple of weeks in Toronto, but I've got good news: today and tomorrow are slightly warmer than what we've become used to.
The Weather Network forecasts a high of -8 C for the city on both Tuesday and Wednesday, which is practically balmy compared to last week's record-breaking low temperatures.
The City of Toronto's extreme cold weather alert remains in effect, but with an expected low of -14 C on Wednesday night, it might finally be lifted for the first time in weeks – if only very briefly... which brings me to the bad news.
Another round of extreme cold looms. Here's when to expect it: https://t.co/Dkz8WDCSvj pic.twitter.com/rB2LxuKOjg— The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) January 2, 2018
Temperatures are expected to drop again on Thursday as a mass of "bone-chilling Arctic air" sweeps into the region, bringing us to just -27 C by Friday night.
If Toronto does hit -27 C on Friday as predicted, it will smash yet another old, cold weather record.
Environment Canada's Averages and Extremes index shows that the lowest temperature ever recorded on Jan. 5 in Toronto was -20.6 C in 1959.
Ontario may actually see its coldest air this season so far on Friday, according to The Weather Network. So brace yourselves. It's going to get worse before it gets better.
