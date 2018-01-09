Temperatures in Toronto to plummet by 20C this week

Ah, the joys of living in Southern Ontario – where one day's snowman is the next day's puddle is the day after that's ice patch and nobody ever knows how to dress.

Temperatures shifted by more than 20 degrees this weekend, with Toronto reaching a high of 2 C (that's 2 degrees above zero) on Monday after hitting a record-breaking low of just -23 C (-40 C with the wind chill) Friday morning.

After a solid month of brutally cold winter weather, it almost feels like spring outside today at 1 C. In a few more days, Liberty Village bro bros will start busting out their shorts.

Environment Canada forecasts a high of 6 C on Thursday. Six! But this is where the good news ends.

Temperatures are expected to dip all the way back down to -14 C by Saturday night, with a low of just -15 C on Sunday.

That's a downward shift of 21 degrees in just three days, only three days after an upward shift of 25 degrees in three days.

Confusing? Yup. That's exactly what Mother Nature seems to be going for.