Toronto temperatures to swing 20 degrees by Monday

Toronto temperatures reached -21C last night — which felt more like -30C — but there's finally relief in sight for this frigid city. Earlier this morning, Environment Canada's extreme cold warning was lifted for Toronto and the surrounding area.

It's still -12C as of 10 a.m. (with a windchill of -21C) but the great thaw is underway. By Monday, temperatures are expected to reach at least 0C, which would represent a 21 degree swing over the course of about 36 hours.

If you put your faith in the Weather Network, the city will actually get to 2C on Monday, which would be the first time Toronto was above the freezing mark in recent memory. Alas, a bout of snow will put a damper on any celebrations during the morning commute.

The warming trend is expected to continue with a high of 4C and showers expected on Thursday. So please, please, stay off the inner harbour as ice conditions are set to rapidly deteriorate in some areas.

Now that temperatures will be a bit more bearable, there's lots of fun stuff to do outdoors, including the brand new skating trail under the Gardiner. Happy winter, Toronto.