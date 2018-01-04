Despite warnings people just can't resist Toronto's frozen harbour

As a deep freeze has descended on Toronto, the city's inner harbour has become quite the hotbed of activity recently. The icy body of water looks particularly beautiful with the skyline as its backdrop, but there are serious safety concerns when venturing out on the ice.

Toronto ice, Lake Ontario, photo taken using the #TorontoPolice ice boat.

Even with all the cold, it’s still not safe to be out there.

Thanks to my brother Sgt. Rick Arsenault of the Toronto Police Marine Unit for the photos. #BeSafe. #Toronto #Ice #LakeOntario pic.twitter.com/HBRhENetTm — Randall Arsenault (@PCArsenault) January 4, 2018

While Toronto police are warning people not go out exploring, plenty of people have capitalized on the conditions by skating and ice boating across portions of the harbour, especially those close to the Islands.

According to a report from Global News, two people even made the trek on foot from the Islands to the mainland on Tuesday afternoon. They were seen on video using a stick to test the thickness of the ice, but the journey still looked harrowing.

Another person was captured on camera walking across the ice on the same day, which makes you wonder how many people have attempted this feat since the cold spell really dug in its claws.

A post shared by Kmall📹 (@the.real.kamal) on Dec 30, 2017 at 10:06am PST

Toronto has an extensive history of using the harbour for wintry activities, and it's not uncommon to see people skating and playing hockey near the Islands during our coldest winters, but it's continually warned against by police, who sometimes patrol in an airboat.

We caught the sunrise in the #Toronto harbour with the @Toronto_Fire Marine Unit's icebreaking vessel. As temperatures drop this weekend, remember to stay off the ice as vessels continue to operate in the harbour #safetyfirst pic.twitter.com/SoQDxVUDYp — PortsToronto (@PortsToronto) January 4, 2018

Ports Toronto has also cautioned against people going out on the ice. With multiple ice breakers at work at any given time, there are areas that feature very thin patches.

The harbour certainly looks beautiful and alluring as it freezes over, but please be safe out there, Toronto.