It's going to feel like -22C tonight in Toronto

Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow... it's not like we have any other choice, right? But now it's about to get brutally cold too.

The arctic winds are back with a vengeance, as promised, today for your screaming-at-the-sky pleasure in and around Toronto.

Temperatures are expected to hit -16 C on Wednesday evening in the city, but meteorologists say it'll feel more like -22 C. Because of this, Toronto Public Health has issued an extreme cold weather alert that will remain in effect "until further notice."

Adding insult to injury, old man winter is playing us like a snowglobe.

A treacherous commute this morning outbound from Toronto to Oakville on the QEW. Inbound looked even worse. If you have the option today, make a second pot of coffee and stay home with a good book. pic.twitter.com/fANuRxREmx — Michael Carter ⛈ (@MichaelCarterWx) February 7, 2018

Environment Canada forecasts up to 10 cm of snow on the ground by this afternoon, with neighbourhoods near Lake Ontario being the hardest hit.

Downtown Toronto is already being rocked by the white stuff, particularly in the east end heading towards Oshawa.

"Widespread snowfall across southern Ontario on Wednesday is the start of an active storm track that will bring a couple more shots of snow later this week," explained The Weather Network this morning.

That's right, it'll be a snowy weekend, too - though snowfall totals aren't expected to be as heavy on Saturday as they are from today's system. Still, we're expected to get over 20 centimetres by the time the week wraps up.

We do have a slight break from the freeze coming up later this month, according to Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham, but Toronto will almost definitely "return to a colder pattern before the end of February and likely continuing deep into March."