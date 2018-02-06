Toronto's about to get hit with up to 10cm of snow

Get ready to bundle up and brave the elements. Toronto is in for a pesky snowfall that'll come just in time for the Wednesday morning commute.

Environment Canada has just issued a special weather statement warning that Toronto and surrounding areas should expect significant snowfall to start overnight and continue through the day.

While snowfall amounts aren't expected to exceed 10 centimetres, "areas close to the Lake Ontario shoreline may see slightly higher amounts due to extra moisture from the lake," according to the advisory.

It's the timing of the storm rather than overall accumulation that could make travelling a mess tomorrow. Both the morning and afternoon commutes could be effected depending on when the snow tapers off in the afternoon.

So buckle up and leave extra time, Toronto. It sounds like some patience will be required when getting into work tomorrow.