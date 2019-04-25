Sports & Play
Bowling Toronto

The top 10 bowling alleys in Toronto

Bowling in Toronto is one of those cherished pastimes that's always a good time even as the sport has waned in popularity. The tacky shoes, old computers, and greasy food all spur nostalgia for simpler times when rolling a strike was the greatest thing ever.

Here's a handful of places where you can still go bowling in Toronto.

Shamrock Bowl

One of Toronto’s oldest and largest five-pin bowling alleys has reopened its doors in Little India. Bowling costs $40 per hour and lane, with time slots starting on the hour and only four people allowed per lane. Shoe rental is $5.

The Ballroom 

At the corner of Richmond and John is Toronto's most modern alleys. It has nine lanes of 10-pin surrounded by LED screens and a variety of arcade games, pool tables, a ping-pong lounge, and a huge sports bar. Lane rentals vary depending on the day and shoe rental is $5.

Rexdale Bowlerama

The alley at Kipling and Rexdale is the only Bowlerama location left in Toronto. It has 16 5-pin and 16 10-pin lanes along with cosmic bowling Friday and Saturday nights until close.

Planet Bowl

The Etobicoke spot has all you can bowl Monday to Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for $10 a person, shoe rentals included. You can fuel up at Orbit Cafe, its full kitchen.

Kennedy Bowl

This alley found at Lawrence and Kennedy in the White Shield Plaza has 32 lanes of 10-pin bowling. It also has a licensed sports bar, snack bar, dart boards, and cosmic bowling. Check ahead for lane availability as weeknights are often reserved for league use.

Danforth Bowl

The Danforth alley offers six lanes of 5-pin bowling with lots of independently-run charm. Single lane rentals cost $35.50 per lane per hour for a max of 6 people. Shoe rental $3 each.

Parkway Bowl

Make your way to Parkway Mall at Victoria Park and Ellesmere and find 24 lanes of 5-pin bowling, four of which can be turned into 10-pin lanes. Bowling is only $4.42 per game for 5-pin and $4.86 per game for 10-pin. Shoe rental is $2.65.

C4 Centre

This alley at Eglinton and Brimley Road in Scarborough has 16 lanes of 5-pin bowling, a snack bar, fully listened bar, and even offers bumper bowling.

North Park Bowl

Another thrifty option, the bowling alley at Lawrence and Keele has 16 lanes of 5-pin bowling available for $10 per lane per hour including shoes. There's also a snack bar to get your nibble on.

Playtime Bowl

Located near Yorkdale Mall this alley has 28 lanes of 10-pin bowling. On Friday and Saturday they host a live DJ from 9 p.m. to close. It also has laser tag and a licensed bar and grill to fuel up after all the action.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Shamrock Bowl. With files from Lisa Power and Jaclyn Skrobacky.

