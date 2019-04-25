The top 10 bowling alleys in Toronto

Bowling in Toronto is one of those cherished pastimes that's always a good time even as the sport has waned in popularity. The tacky shoes, old computers, and greasy food all spur nostalgia for simpler times when rolling a strike was the greatest thing ever.

Here's a handful of places where you can still go bowling in Toronto.

One of Toronto’s oldest and largest five-pin bowling alleys has reopened its doors in Little India. Bowling costs $40 per hour and lane, with time slots starting on the hour and only four people allowed per lane. Shoe rental is $5.

At the corner of Richmond and John is Toronto's most modern alleys. It has nine lanes of 10-pin surrounded by LED screens and a variety of arcade games, pool tables, a ping-pong lounge, and a huge sports bar. Lane rentals vary depending on the day and shoe rental is $5.

The alley at Kipling and Rexdale is the only Bowlerama location left in Toronto. It has 16 5-pin and 16 10-pin lanes along with cosmic bowling Friday and Saturday nights until close.

The Etobicoke spot has all you can bowl Monday to Thursday from 9:30 p.m. to midnight for $10 a person, shoe rentals included. You can fuel up at Orbit Cafe, its full kitchen.

This alley found at Lawrence and Kennedy in the White Shield Plaza has 32 lanes of 10-pin bowling. It also has a licensed sports bar, snack bar, dart boards, and cosmic bowling. Check ahead for lane availability as weeknights are often reserved for league use.

The Danforth alley offers six lanes of 5-pin bowling with lots of independently-run charm. Single lane rentals cost $35.50 per lane per hour for a max of 6 people. Shoe rental $3 each.

Make your way to Parkway Mall at Victoria Park and Ellesmere and find 24 lanes of 5-pin bowling, four of which can be turned into 10-pin lanes. Bowling is only $4.42 per game for 5-pin and $4.86 per game for 10-pin. Shoe rental is $2.65.

This alley at Eglinton and Brimley Road in Scarborough has 16 lanes of 5-pin bowling, a snack bar, fully listened bar, and even offers bumper bowling.

Another thrifty option, the bowling alley at Lawrence and Keele has 16 lanes of 5-pin bowling available for $10 per lane per hour including shoes. There's also a snack bar to get your nibble on.

Located near Yorkdale Mall this alley has 28 lanes of 10-pin bowling. On Friday and Saturday they host a live DJ from 9 p.m. to close. It also has laser tag and a licensed bar and grill to fuel up after all the action.