Toronto is getting a massive new gaming centre in an old Laser Quest location

2020 saw the end of some of Toronto's most popular old gaming centres like Laser Quest and Playdium, but they're making way for the new wave.

In fact, the Laser Quest that shut down in Scarborough is now turning into Toronto's first location of a new centre that's been taking over the country: Activate.

Their first Ontario location is already open in Burlington, and presents an array of arcade-like rooms that engage not only your sense of play but also your body and mind to test skills like agility and puzzle-solving.

Activate has been teasing the opening of their Toronto location in Scarborough, and is on the hunt for content creators to help with promotion as well as part-time game supervisors.

The new location is listed as being at 1980 Eglington Ave. E., where the old Laser Quest once was.

Games at Activate include options like a game inspired by cell phone "snake" games and memory-testing games where you have to memorize patterns.

Apparently the Scarborough location will be the first in Ontario to have a "Mega Grid," a floor of light-up boxes you can play games on with tons of different levels.

"We have completely torn down all pre existing frameworks and built our entertainment facility from scratch," Kayla Lesage of Activate tells blogTO.

"One of our new rooms, Mega Grid, is twice the size of 'Grid' and features a pressure-sensing floor and twenty buttons with their own screens. Teams will freeze at the right time in 'Statues,' rush to the right spot in 'Mega Zones,' find the right puzzle piece in 'Jigsaw,' and count quickly in 'Order Up.'"

Activate took over the Laser Quest space about three months ago, and they're planning to open the Scarborough location in early March.