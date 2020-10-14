Playdium Mississauga is closing down for good

Following the news that Laser Quest, a childhood staple for Canadians everywhere, was ceasing its North American operations, Playdium has announced some similarly bad news about its Mississauga location.

The popular gaming centre chain revealed on Tuesday evening that it will be permanently shuttering the Playdium Park at Square One Shopping Centre, which is reeling from months of forced pandemic closure.

In a brief message posted to Twitter, the brand simply said "we regret to inform you that we will be permanently closing as of November 1, 2020. Visit us before that for a final lap on the Go-Kart track or final swing in the Batting Cages."

It added a thank you to customers "for making Playdium Park part of your family fun."

Thanks for all the memories growing up 😭😭🥺 — Young Sweet Jones (@ManLikeAyman) October 14, 2020

With a tenure of well over a decade, the 40,000-square-foot Toronto-area outpost was a mainstay for birthday parties and other types of group and family outings.

The outdoor attractions of mini golf, go-carts and batting cages remain open, but are apparently not enough to keep the location afloat as Peel Region moves back into a modified version of Stage 2, along with Toronto and Ottawa.

I JUST FOUND OUT MISSSISAUGA'S PLAYDIUM IS SHUTTING DOWN FOREVER NO ONE TALK TO ME — 𝕭𝕺𝕺𝖘𝖍𝖔𝖚𝖏𝖔 👻 (@mandareborn) October 14, 2020

Residents are already mourning the loss on social media, sharing their memories and saying how important the spot was to them in their formative years.

Many are also wondering what the heck they're going to do with all of the points they've accumulated, which Playdium Park is encouraging them to use up ASAP.

@fordnation I will vote for you next election if you save playdium — Robotic Placoderm (@Dewndeym) October 14, 2020

There has been no news yet on the fate of the two other Ontario Playdiums — Whitby's, which just opened in fall 2019, has fully reopened with amended offerings and reduced capacity, while Brampton's remains temporarily closed.

The brand is owned by Cineplex, which quite notably also has a location of its fairly new Rec Room entertainment centre at Square One.

they took studio 10, kariya drive demetres, and now playdium from me all within the last decade. is nothing sacred? — y2 (@yahyatwo) October 14, 2020

Hopefully for arcade lovers, similar attractions like Dave & Buster's won't be next on the chopping block.