The Rec Room has reopened in Toronto and this is what's different now

The Rec Room in Toronto has reopened once more. For about a month, Toronto's massive arcade room at the heritage roundhouse building has been operating a popular patio, but as of Friday, its games floor is open to the public as well.

Yes, that means 4-player Halo arcade and Pac-Man is ready to be played after months of pandemic-induced closure.

The entertainment complex is entering Phase 2 of its own reopening plan, which according to the arcade, includes relaunching its games, its indoor Three10 bar.

But the bustling 40,000-square-foot space will see some changes to accommodate guests during Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan.

They're limiting the number of people allowed in the venue at one time and reducing the number of tables available for sit-down dining, though it's not clear just how many guests will be permitted inside at one time.

Masks will be mandatory for all staff and guests in the premises, and Plexiglass dividers are installed between staff and customers at high-traffic areas.

Aside from increasing their cleaning protocols and adding hand sanitizer stations and wipes, Rec Room is no longer accepting cash —all ATMs have been removed — unless it's being used to buy a gift card which in turn will allow users to make contactless payments around the arcade.

As for the games, they won't be arranged like they used to be: Rec Room says they'll be placed throughout the building to allow visitors enough space for physical distancing.

They're also offering bookable gaming areas, including semi-private and private gaming suites.

Games will be sanitized often, and visitors are encouraged to use hand sanitizer and wipes before and after playing games.

If you're trying to book a birthday party or another event, you'll have to wait until Rec Room decides to move into the next phase of their reopening plan, which will see the reopening of the Three10 restaurant, bowling alleys, and their virtual reality experience, The Void.