The Rec Room in Toronto just opened a sprawling patio

The Pac-Man machine and VR games may still be dead but Toronto's sprawling arcade room has announced that it's bringing their patio back to life.

The Rec Room has officially reopened the patio of its in-house restaurant Three10 today, meaning you can now sit outside at Toronto's heritage roundhouse.

According to management, the patio has the capacity for 128 guests while physically distancing.

Walk-ins are accepted, though reservations can be made online through Open Table, and there's a maximum of six guests per group.

The 40,0000-square-foot arcade bar is approaching its reopening in phases, with the launch of its patio and Three10 bar as part of Phase 1.

Phase 2 will see the games floor back in action along with its interior restaurant, The Shed. Phase 3 is when you can expect the bowling alleys, VR, and axe throwing open to the public once more.

Rec Room's patio will be open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays. It will be open from noon to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.