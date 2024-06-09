Forgotten highway is a journey through some of Ontario's most scenic small towns

Have you heard about the Loyalist Parkway? Stretching 60 km from Kingston to Trenton, this beautiful route takes you through four unique municipalities, each with its own unique charm and attractions.

Between its eastern and western entrances, the Parkway is dotted with commemorative plaques telling fascinating stories, from Sir John A. MacDonald's family home at Glenora to the daring escape of the British corvette Royal George during the War of 1812.

Among the many attractions along the way, parks and parkettes in small towns like Carrying Place, Hillier, Wellington, Picton, and Bath make perfect spots for little leisure breaks - and a free ferry ride between Glenora and Adolphustown, with majestic views sure to impress.

Quinte West

If you're starting this drive from the closest entrance to Toronto - Quinte West, a vibrant city located at the western end of the Bay of Quinte, is where you'll find the western gate to the Loyalist Parkway route.

Formed through the amalgamation of Trenton, Frankford, and the townships of Murray and Sidney in 1998, Quinte West offers a blend of urban and rural attractions.

Highlights of the region include the picturesque waterfront, the Trent-Severn Waterway, and loads of parks and trails. The surrounding communities of Carrying Place, Batawa, and Wooler each have their own unique charm, making it a great place to explore.

Prince Edward County

Next up is Prince Edward County, or "The County," - a popular Ontario destination for its world-class wineries, sandy beaches, and boutique accommodations.

Visitors flock to PEC to explore small towns filled with antique shops, art galleries, and farm-to-table dining experiences you just cant get in Toronto.

Known for its rolling hills, historic towns, and white sand beaches like you'll find at Sandbanks Provincial Park, PEC is one of the province's top summer destinations.

Once you reach in PEC, you'll board the free ferry ride over the Napanee River to Adolphustown in the Greater Napanee region.

Greater Napanee

Greater Napanee has loads of charming history. This region, created by amalgamating several townships in 1999, is essentially the same as the original Lennox County.

The beautiful Napanee River winds through the township, offering scenic views and recreational opportunities. The main streets of the township's multiple little urban centres are bustling with shops, cafes, and historic sites.

Loyalist Township

Eventually, you'll reach historic Loyalist Township, named for the United Empire Loyalists who settled here after the American Revolution.

Formed on January 1, 1998, through the amalgamation of Amherst Island Township, Ernestown Township, and Bath Village, this area is full of heritage sites and stories.

Here, you can explore the quaint little towns of Amherstview, Bath, and Odessa, each offering unique local attractions and friendly hospitality.

The Loyalist Parkway is the perfect scenic summer drive and a journey through time

Dedicated to the United Empire Loyalists who fled the United States after the American Revolution, this route marks their struggles and triumphs, from enduring famine and sickness to founding new settlements.

So grab your keys, pack a picnic, and set off on a 60 km adventure along the Loyalist Parkway, one of Ontario's most beautiful drives.