The history of the Scottish family who settled Scarborough

Bendale, a Scarborough community I called home in my mid-twenties, has a rich history rooted in the vision and tenacity of the Thomson family, the architects of a community that still thrives today.

As I laced up my running shoes and ventured into Thomson Memorial Park several times a week, it was humbling to know that I was treading in the footsteps of pioneers who settled here in 1799.

David and Andrew Thomson, brothers with a pioneering spirit, built log homes along Highland Creek. Though those humble structures are lost to time, their legacy endures through the fieldstone house that 'Stonehouse Willie,' David's son, erected in 1848.

The Southern part of David and Mary Thomson's farm now stands as Thomson Memorial Park, a testament to their enduring contributions, and a favourite place for visitors from near and far seeking fun or solitude.

Whenever I jogged through the park, I couldn't help but feel a connection to the past, appreciating the sacrifices made by those who sought a new beginning in the wilds of Scarborough.

St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, a community cornerstone, stands proudly on St. Andrew's Road. I often found solace and a sense of history on this quiet little road.

The church standing today, built in 1849, is a tangible link to the past. The Gothic revival architecture whispers tales of the early settlers who not only sought fertile land to farm, but also a place to practice their faith.

The cemetery beside the church tells stories of the earliest European settlers of Scarborough, including members of the original Thomson family, and many of their descendants.

The significance of the Thomsons in shaping Bendale becomes even more apparent with the Scarborough Museum nestled within Thomson Memorial Park.

Historic homes within the museum paint a picture of the immigrant experience - the trials, triumphs, and the forging of a new community in an unfamiliar land.

As I explored the area, I learned of the challenges faced by the Thomson family. The Lowland Clearances in Scotland forced them to seek a new life, and the Thomsons found their haven in Canada.

With its hills and valleys reminiscent of their homeland, Scarborough became the chosen refuge for the Scottish immigrants. They carved out a space where their culture, traditions, and faith could flourish.

Every visit to the grounds of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church and the adjoining cemetary is a nod to the area's past, recognition of the sacrifices made by the Thomsons, and an acknowledgement of the rich tapestry they wove into the community I once called home.

Initially named Benlomond, the neighbourhood evolved into Bendale - a name which for generations has echoed through the corridors of the schools, libraries, churches, and businesses in the community originally founded by the Thomson Family.

On my days spent exploring the connecting trails along the Highland Creek system by foot or my trusty bike, the whispers of history surrounded me.

Bendale, with its unique and evolving identity, owes much to the Thomson family's decision to create a community separate from the bustling town of York, current-day Toronto, echoing the spirit of their Scottish roots.

Living in Bendale, I chose to embrace the legacy of the Thomsons and be grateful for the space they formed for generations to come.

The parks, trails, historic buildings, and St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church that still stand today all bore witness to a history that began with David and Mary Thomson in 1799.

Running along St. Andrew's Road, passing by the 'Stonehouse Willie' residence and the old Springfield Farm, I imagined the lives of the Thomsons and their neighbours in those early days.

In quiet moments beneath the shadow of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, or standing outside one of the historic homes on St. Andrew's Road, I still catch myself reflecting on the resilience and determination of those who came before me.

Thomson Park and the Scarborough Museum are located at 1007 Brimley Rd.