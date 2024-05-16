Stunning new Toronto transit station will link several TTC and GO lines

Toronto may be too hyper-fixated on the overdue Eglinton Crosstown to have realized that there will actually be another Eglinton LRT running east of the current line's terminus at Kennedy Station.

The upcoming Eglinton East LRT (EELRT) will run 18.6 km from Kennedy Station in the west to Malvern Town Centre via the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus (UTSC).

When it eventually enters service as the TTC's Line 7, the EELRT will feature a C-shaped route with 27 stops and five interchanges connecting commuters with other major transit lines on the TTC and GO network.

The line will start at the current Line 2 terminus at Kennedy and link up with the future end of Line 2 at Sheppard Avenue and McCowan Road, where a station is being built for the Scarborough Subway Extension.

There's a lot to look forward to for people living and working in Scarborough, especially after decades of inadequate transit service and the untimely end of Line 3 Scarborough RT in 2023.

A brand-new station building connecting with the existing Kennedy Station, linking to connections to several TTC and GO routes, is promising to be a highlight of this generational infrastructure investment for the area.

The EELRT project is currently undergoing the second in a two-phase public consultation for the latest design stage — referred to as the functional 10 per cent design stage — and impressive new images of the future Kennedy Station were revealed this week as part of a presentation for upcoming community consultation meetings about the line.

Kennedy Station will be expanded with a new building proposed to serve as the EELRT terminus, connected to the main building via a concourse.

The expanded station complex would link Line 7 with the Scarborough Subway Extension on Line 2, the busway replacing service on Line 3, the Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown LRT (assuming it ever opens) and the Stouffville GO Line.

Commuters would enter a single fare-paid zone covering the Line 7, Line 2 and Line 5 platforms that would allow for easy transfers and reduce bottlenecks.

The project team estimates that it would take average walking times of between one to four minutes to connect between the platforms.

As part of the current consultation stage, the City is hosting public drop-in events on May 29, May 30 and June 1 to help further shape the project's design. Residents can also complete a survey before June 30 to provide feedback.