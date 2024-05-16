Toronto was just ranked among the best cities in the world for culture lovers

Toronto is the uncontested economic and cultural heart of Canada, but where does the city rank among the best in the world in terms of culture?

Toronto still has some work to do if it wants to crack the top ten for the best cultural cities in the world, according to a new ranking curated by Adobe Express covering the top cities for culture lovers to visit in 2024.

Adobe delved deep into data from OpenStreetMap and songkick.com to rank cities based on a range of criteria, including the number of theatres, libraries, art centres, cinemas, art installations, attractions, galleries, museums, concerts, historic places, art-related hashtags on Instagram, and whether a given city is listed as a literature city by UNESCO.

While Toronto failed to crack the top ten for the best cultural cities in the world, the city's overall score of 6.2/10 ranks 14th on the list, though it stands in third place among North American cities behind New York City and Los Angeles.

Toronto's score was just barely beaten out by Amsterdam and Vienna's shared scores of 6.21/10, which is pretty good company to be in on a list of cultural hotspots.

Despite failing to register among the top ten, Toronto still ranked first overall among Canadian cities, standing four positions ahead of Montreal's 18th-place ranking.

Vancouver did not even register in the top 40 cities.

In comparison, Paris was unsurprisingly crowned the most inspiring cultural city anywhere on the globe with a score of 8.52/10.