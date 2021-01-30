Highland Creek Park, situated along the western portion of Highland Creek, is just one of the natural areas that surround the scenic waterway on its journey toward Lake Ontario.

The park can be found off the quiet residential intersection of Templeton Court and Celeste Drive. Once you make your way down the stairs, head north for Morningside Park. Think of the large underpass at Lawrence Avenue as the unofficial entrance.

Heading south, you'll be able to discover the less-frequented Highland Creek Park.



Although near the beginning of your journey you'll see the top of an apartment building, all sense of civilization quickly fades away and the wide-open trails will have you feeling hidden away from the surrounding urban environment.

There are multiple access points down to the water and plenty of large cement boulders throughout the shallower sections of the river making for some picturesque rapids.

You'll also be reminded that you're not far from the beautiful Scarborough Bluffs when you spot the cliff formations along the edge of the water.

Although obviously not as dramatic as the bluffs, the sandy shoreline makes for some incredible views — even moreso when the river is half frozen.

As you continue on, the river continues to wind through the area, at one point switching to the south side of the trail. Wander just a little deeper into the forest along this section to peek at the river.

Don't be afraid to venture off the main paved trail. Just before and past the second bridge along your way, you'll see forest trails that veer off and follow the river on either side.

Once you follow one of the side pathways, you can get even closer to the river with a walkway right on its edge.

Eventually, after walking west for just a little while longer, your walk will come to an end where the fenced-off Scarboro Golf and Country Club grounds begin.