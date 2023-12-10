Travel
Erin Horrocks-Pope
Posted 6 hours ago
willowtree farm ontario

Willowtree Farm in Ontario is a must visit for farm-to-table goodness

Erin Horrocks-Pope
Posted 6 hours ago
In the heart of Durham Region near Port Perry, about an hour's drive from the bustle of Toronto, I recently stumbled upon Willowtree Farm

A lucky find, offering more than just a break from a day's long car ride, it became a refuge from the brisk November chill in the sprawling countryside.

willowtree farm ontarioAs a working farm, Willowtree is a vision of authenticity. Inside the farm's market, customers can browse various farm-fresh products like eggs, produce, meats, dairy, and more, a testament to their dedication to sharing the best of Ontario's bounty. 

willowtree farm ontarioThe farm's bounty unfolds from their shelves, a delightful array of meats at the butcher counter, including lamb, sausages, and steaks, primarily sourced directly from the farm's pastures.

willowtree farm ontarioBeyond the savoury, they conquer all other realms of farm-to-table offerings with their homemade honey, preserves, and an irresistible collection of farm-fresh produce. The greenhouse tomatoes, in particular, are a customer favourite, a testament to their juicy, year-round appeal.

willowtree farm ontarioStepping into the market, I met Tony Gee, the store manager, who shared insights into their prized offerings, raving about their farm-style pies, emphasizing the allure of the strawberry rhubarb, and as I eyed the shelf, the temptation was undeniable.

willowtree farm ontarioSomething I loved about Willowtree is its commitment to supporting local. If it's not directly from their farm, it's sourced from neighbouring farms, vendors, and artisans.

willowtree farm ontarioThe McKay family has tended to this farm since 1969, their mission revolves around sharing fresh, sustainable food and fostering a commitment to excellence. 

Rooted in principles of freshness, convenience, education, innovation, environmental stewardship, happy animals, and exceptional customer service, Willowtree Farm offers a farm-to-table experience that resonates with every visitor.

willowtree farm ontarioNext to the customer parking lot lies a charming playground and a smallholding bustling with goats, sheep, chickens, and pigs, an interactive treat for visitors seeking a closer encounter with farm life.

Willowtree's cafe counter offers an immersive experience, showcasing delectable baked goodies to an ever-changing menu spotlighting seasonal produce.

willowtree farm ontarioWillowtree Farm embraces wholesome goodness and rural charm, inviting everyone to savour the essence of an authentic farm experience, and I eagerly await a chance to return with the rest of my family.

willowtree farm ontarioWillowtree Farm is located at 975 Regional Rd. 21.

Photos by

Erin Horrocks-Pope


