This 30-foot-tall lookout tower in Ontario offers breathtaking fall views

Located just two and a half hours from Toronto, Sager Conservation Area is home to a scenic forest trail and a 30-foot-tall lookout tower.

From the top floor of the tower, you can take in incredible views of Trent River Valley and the surrounding Quinte West countryside.

The panoramic views are especially breathtaking in the fall when the leaves start changing colour and can be enjoyed by following a short one-kilometre trail in the woods.

Though the hike is on the shorter side, it starts at the base of a fairly steep hill that was formed by glacial ice and continues up to one of the highest points of land in the region.

The forest trail also includes about 100 steps so be prepared to work up a bit of a sweat as you follow the well-crafted staircase to the tower.

Once you reach the tower, there’ll be about another 50 steps to climb before making it to the very top, where you’ll be up higher than the treetops.

If you’re interested in learning more about the natural and cultural features of the area, there are several informative signs once you’re at the tower.

There are also picnic shelters in the conservation area for when you’re done taking in the view.

Make sure to be respectful during your visit. Adhere to social distancing measures by visiting with a small group and pick up your trash to leave the area just as beautiful as you found it.