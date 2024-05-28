Lineups for the ferry from the Toronto Islands are already packed and chaotic

Summer has yet to officially start in Toronto, but it seems that the crowds for some warmer weather activities in the city are already as busy as can be.

Lineups for the ferry to and from the Toronto Islands are known to be a bit of a nightmare at times during peak season — especially on long weekends — but the congestion has already begun, based on recent clips shared on social media.

One video, posted on Monday, shows masses of people slowly inching forward while packed together as they approach what already looks to be a pretty full boat.

"We all want to board the ferry," the user, who is smiling and laughing in the footage, wrote as a caption.

Many in the comments section joked about it being "that time again," with long lines and rammed boats just being the new norm during Toronto summers.

"I've been trying to go for years but every time I see the line, I just say no," one person wrote. "It's packed like that everyday almost," added another.

A few others suggested that on these busier days, hiring a private water taxi is definitely worth the extra money.

And some just bemoaned how they feel that "everything in Toronto is ruined now" with the city's rapid growth and apparent lack of ability to keep up in some respects.

With more than 19k views on the original TikTok and tens of thousands more racked up on re-shares of the post, at least people in the city know what to expect if and when they do want to hit up the islands this summer, especially given recent ferry schedule cuts.