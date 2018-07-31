This lavender farm near Toronto will let you stay the night

Prince Edward County has become a summer staple for thousands of Torontonians, being known as one of the best wine regions in the province. With countless beaches, hiking trails, breweries and wineries, it's the ideal spot for a day-trip or weekend getaway.

Less than two hours from Toronto, nestled right in the middle of the region, is the picturesque Prince Edward County Lavender Farm, where you can do more than just gaze at the lavender fields - you can spend the night!

The farm has three different suites inside the main house, which was built in 1835. The historic building is surrounded by fields of purple and green. Imagine waking up to the smell of lavender while enjoying a morning coffee on your private veranda.

At less than $200 per night, per suite, it won't hurt your wallet either, which is a bonus to be sure.

If a weekend away isn't in the cards for you, you can always just stop by the farm for a day visit too. The seemingly-endless rows of lavender and other herbs serve as the perfect backdrop for those Instagram photos you know you're dying to take.

Right now, access to the lavender fields is completely free. Inside the boutique you'll find a plethora of amazing fresh goods, such as soaps, oils, local foods, and of course, lavender bundles.

Be sure to plan your visit before the end of the the summer to see the lavender in it's peak state. The farm is open 7 days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you need a yellow door with your lavender farm and are looking for a slightly shorter drive, Terre Bleu might still be the one for you. Or, check one of the many others that dot the region.