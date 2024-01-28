Real Estate
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
toronto media district

New vision for Toronto's waterfront has buildings unlike the city has seen before

A new design concept for Toronto's eastern waterfront would feature new buildings that are unlike anything the city has seen before.

Designed by achitecture firm Kalbod Design Studio, the vision for the "Toronto Media District" features a series of organic-shaped buildings sitting on the water with a woodgrain pattern to resemble maple trees.

They're designed to withstand the potential risk of flooding associated with climate change, too. 

media district toronto

The buildings are reminiscent of a cross-section of maple wood.

"The buildings are piloted high above the water to resemble the nearby trees floating on the water’s surface, giving it a sense of light while providing safety in times of need," says Kalbod Design Group.

toronto media district

Accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists is a priority in this concept.

The network of buildings would be accessible via two routes -- one tunnel buried deep underground a la the Billy Bishop Tunnel, while the other is a roadway suspended above ground.

Both access options were designed with the intention of maintaining accessibility in the case of flooding.

In addition to the blob buildings, the project would also include ample greenspace, including green roofs atop each building and community parks.

toronto media district

The Media Dsitrict could be home to theatres, recording studios and more.

The so-called "Media Disctrict" consists of 4 zones, each of which housing three to six separate buildings including theatres, education centres, recording space and more.

There is no word yet on whether any of the buildings would be designated as housing.

"Addressing social resiliency in this area, the project is designed to become a suitable place for everyone, providing an exciting space for learning, practicing, performing, and exploring," says Kalbod Design Group.

The project lingers in the speculative space at the moment, with one of the city's most unique buildings at risk of redevelopment, these beautiful blobs of eco-friendly material would certainly be an interesting addition to the city skyline.

Photos by

Kalbod Design Studio
