Toronto house that feels like a fairy tale on sale for $5 million

At the end of a very, very long driveway is this almost fairytale-like Toronto home.

Originally built in 1920, 279 Blythwood Rd. is a magical-looking Tudor-style home surrounded by trees and set so far back from the road that it feels like you're living in your own universe.

"You don't hear Blythwood traffic at all," said listing agent George Tambakis.

The home was completely renovated in 2007, but still kept its historic charm, just adding those modern amenities you'd hope a house in this century had.

As you enter the home, you'll notice beautiful touches like hardwood floors, wood panelled walls, big windows, tall ceilings, custom built-ins, original fireplaces – this house is clearly gorgeous.

On the main floor you have the principal rooms and a home office that will make anyone on your Zoom call jealous.

But with an office that big, there was a compromise, and the kitchen is one of the smaller spaces in the house.

So if you're a big foodie, the kitchen may be a deal breaker for you.

That being said, there's plenty of storage, and it is a perfectly acceptable kitchen for most people.

279 Blythwood Rd. boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Each of the three bedrooms is a testament to the home's blend of old-world elegance and contemporary style.

The primary suite is stunning, with a huge bay window.

There's also a cozy fireplace, a walk-in closet and a five-piece ensuite.

There's more living space in the basement with an extra two bedrooms, rec room and storage, including a wine cellar that could also double as a vault... or panic room?

But truly, the best part of this home is the outdoors.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Sherwood Park, 279 Blythwood Rd. is a serene escape from the hustle and bustle with all the mature trees and expansive lawns.

It's so secluded because the driveway is a secret little passage between 210 and 212 Stibbard Ave. and goes on for 125 feet!

So unless you know where it is, this home is very much a secret from the rest of the world.

279 Blythwood Rd. is listed for $5,495,000.