Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
210 bloor

Toronto building that doesn't even exist yet wins multiple design awards

A Toronto architecture firm has just been recognized with multiple international industry awards for a local residential tower, despite the fact that the building hasn't even started construction yet.

Core Architects' project at 210 Bloor Street West is slated to bring 42 luxury units and some new ground-floor retail options to the Annex, right across from the Royal Ontario Museum and a stone's throw from the city's Mink Mile.

Not to be outshone by the ROM's iconic crystal face, the mixed-use condo will boast an eye-catching design that includes, most notably, a tessellated exterior of intricate glass panels unlike anything else in the area.

These jagged panels jut out and fold over the edges of oversized, stepped terraces facing north and south, adding further intrigue to the the skinny, shiny 29-storey development that will be impossible to miss on the skyline.

It's this design that earned the company gold at the Global Future Design Awards in the Urban Design & Architecture Design category this year, along with an accolade for Architecture, Building and Structure Design at the A'Design Award and Competition, and top honours in the Future Residential Projects group at the World Architecture News Awards Americas.

As noted by UrbanToronto, the boutique structure was recognized mostly for its "sophisticated" triangulated facade and its overall "elegant proportions and successful expression."

The uniqueness and privacy of its large and lavish tailor-made units was also praised, with only two homes per floor, and many options to design one's home as their own.

Promotional materials for the condo call it a "paradigm-shifting design," adding that "210 Bloor Street West transcends the curse of cookie-cutter construction. Inside and out —magnificence."

Core Architects for Tribute Communities
