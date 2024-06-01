Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
3025 Queen St. E Toronto

This $5 million Toronto home was designed by the same person who did Casa Loma

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

As you approach 3025 Queen St. E, or as locals refer to it, "Chateau de Quatre Vents" (Castle of Four Winds), the first thing you’ll notice is the stunning curb appeal. The turret, the intricate moulding, and the curved windows – this place is a beauty. 

This is no surprise since this century-old home was actually designed by E.J. Lennox, the architect behind other revered landmarks in Toronto, like Casa Loma and Old City Hall. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

A large wall of windows overlooking the gardens.

But as beautiful as the exterior of the home is, the inside is a bit of a different story. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

Likely the original living room or dining room that's in the process of being renovated. 

The home is a seven-unit multiplex that is currently in the process of being renovated. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

Original wood moulding in a soon to be bathroom is dreamy. 

The charm and character alone in this old house is something special, but right now that's kind of overshadowed by the amount of work left to do. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

One of the renovated units. 

According to the listing, three of the units are "rent-able," while the other four units are currently under renovation.3025 Queen St. E Toronto

An attic suite with roughed in plumbing and electrical. 

The plumbing and electrical have been completed, but the finishing still needs to be done. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

Another unit mid-renovation. 

So right now, there's a lot of visible subflooring, open walls or no walls and exposed wires.

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

One of the completed units with rounded windows and a walk-out to a patio. 

And renting out those finished three units might be a hard sell, since not many people want to live through a renovation that could take months. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

The newly renovated unit still features some of the original character of the home. 

If the previous renovations were not done properly or to code, it could further lengthen the time before you can start collecting rental income. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

The new kitchen in a renovated unit. 

However, this property could be worth it for an investor with deep pockets and a passion for restoring old beauties. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

The original wood coffered ceiling, fireplace and wainscotting is stunning. 

When the renovations are complete, there will be five two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom suites.

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

A renovated bathroom. 

According to the listing, 3025 Queen St. E has a projected gross income of $362,760.

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

A room in the touret. 

While that gross income is nothing to laugh at, the property itself is worth a lot because it is unique.

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

An aerial view of the property. 

Set 100-feet back from Queen St. E the home is surrounded by nature. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

Views of the lake from the home. 

It also sits on a low bluff and offers unobstructed views of Lake Ontario from almost every spot in the house.  

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

Original wood pocket doors. 

But even with all its potential and historical pedigree, Chateau de Quatre Vents has had a tough time selling. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

The exterior of the house. 

Originally listed back in 2021 for $6,499,999, 3025 Queen St. E has been on and off the market at various price points for the better part of three years. 

3025 Queen St. E Toronto

The home can be accessed through a walkway from Queen St. E or through the winding driveway on Rockaway Crescent.

Now, it has been relisted at $4,849,000 and is being sold "as is". 

Photos by

 Re/Max Hallmark Richards Group Realty
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $5 million Toronto home was designed by the same person who did Casa Loma

Toronto condo project goes into receivership leaving buyers in the dark

People looking to escape Toronto prices most likely to move to this cheap Ontario city

These Toronto condos have added an enormous maple leaf pattern to the skyline

Toronto's embattled 91-storey megatower to be sold for $1.2B amid financial woes

Here's how this 1906 Toronto house was transformed into a modern showpiece

Toronto building that doesn't even exist yet wins multiple design awards

Massive three-tower condo development to rise next to new Toronto transit station