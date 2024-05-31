These Toronto condos have added an enormous maple leaf pattern to the skyline

Toronto's skyline just got another recognizable landmark that drives home the hard-to-forget fact that we are very much in Canada right now.

Concord Adex's new Canada House development is the final phase of the developer's multi-decade CityPlace project that has transformed barren railyards into a mixed-use community, and the developer is hoping to close out their neighbourhood with something memorable.

Capping off the generational transformation, the Canada House development's two towers are now topped out at 74 and 64 storeys, soaring taller than anything else in the neighbourhood with heights of 232 and 209 metres.

The taller tower's recent structural completion makes it the 11th tallest building in all of Toronto, but it's not just the towers' enormous heights that are drawing attention.

Canada House Arcadis/IBI Group-designed towers set themselves apart from previous CityPlace towers with a pattern of giant maple leaves that will be forever emblazoned on postcard views of Toronto, in case the CN Tower wasn't enough of a clue for geo-guessers.

Exterior cladding now encloses most of the towers, and the maple leaf motif is looking much more noticeable as balcony finishes add to the main exterior envelope to close in gaps in the pattern.

Recent photos of the massive complex clearly show Canada's national emblem across the facades, but this effect is best appreciated from a distance — at least for the time being.

The panels that collectively form this pattern have been installed with built-in lighting that will illuminate the motif by night, and add a distinctive glowing pattern to views of the cityscape.

Though the somewhat gimmicky effect isn't wowing anyone by day thus far, it's impossible to ignore the placemaking value of this nighttime glowing Canadian pattern next to a stadium that hosts internationally televised sporting events.

A patterned exterior is just one of the project's nods to Canadiana, as residents will be able to squeeze every last second out of patio season through balconies constructed with built-in heaters, as well as enjoy Canada-themed amenities like a Rideau-Canal-inspired skating rink planned for condo dwellers.