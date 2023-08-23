Giant maple leaf patterns have joined the Toronto skyline

As if Toronto's skyline didn't have enough brand recognition in the iconic CN Tower, the city is now getting giant maple leaf patterns that will be forever emblazoned on postcard views of the 6ix.

The patterns are currently emerging on the aptly-named Canada House development from Concord Adex, the tallest and final phase in the property developer's multi-decade CityPlace community.

Canada House's pair of Arcadis/IBI Group-designed towers are well on their way to heights of 74 and 64 storeys, and will be some of the most prominent points on the skyline outside of the Financial District once topped out at 232 and 209 metres.

The complex's namesake motif has been gradually coming into form over the summer, and, though they may appear faint at this stage of the game, there are a few angles where Canada's national emblem can clearly be seen.

Compared with the current state, the motif will be much more prominent on the finished product. The forthcoming addition of balcony cladding will close in gaps in the pattern, which will eventually be illuminated at night, giving the skyline a glowing maple leaf.

A rendering produced during the condo complex's marketing run offers a glimpse of how this after-dark illumination effect will appear once the project is complete.

The enormous maple leaf motif is just one of many themes, or gimmicks if you want to get cynical, tying the project's design (and marketing) in with Canadiana.

Balconies are being constructed with built-in heaters to squeeze every minute out of our brief patio season, while even residential amenities have a Canadian cultural twist, like the planned Rideau-Canal-inspired skating rink planned for the complex's condo dwellers.

Residential amenities placed at the towers' upper floors will offer residents of every level access to sweeping city views — including unobstructed shots down into the Rogers Centre on game days.