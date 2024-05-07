Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 4 hours ago
ajax meadows

Another GTA housing complex goes into receivership

The Toronto area real estate market is in a period of relative stasis these days, with hardly anyone actually making a move on the abundance of still-overpriced homes on the market.

The latest market trend has been developers taking a step back from finishing communities in progress because of dwindling buyer interest, which has now gone a step further, as some can't seem to secure the capital to bring their plans — made in better economic times — to fruition.

One neighbourhood in Ajax is an example of this, serving as one of a few complexes that are going into receivership lately as those behind them can't recompense for their ever-growing debt.

Ajax Meadows, which boasted "stylish design and natural appeal" near Rossland and Ravenscroft roads in the GTA city, was a townhouse complex planned by DC&F Corp (under a real estate holding company in the planned development's name).

A total of 27 homes were planned for the land, which the developer tried to sell off earlier in 2024 — some two years after it first secured funds from a lender that it now owes more than $4.1 million after missing some crucial deadlines for repayment.

Per Storeys, the development was put into receivership just last month, with the original application stating that "Ajax Meadows has an unrealistically high perception of the value of the mortgaged property, and that this misconstrued (and unsupported) valuation was likely to frustrate any attempts by Ajax Meadows to either sell the mortgaged property or refinance the indebtedness in the near term."

Now, a third-party receiver will be tasked with trying to liquidate the still-vacant land to recoup the money owed — bad news for anyone who was hoping to actually live in the new community.

Just last week, the same happened at a Barrie construction site where homes were well underway and buyers well invested, many of them stuck in contracts with a developer who was operating beyond its means.

