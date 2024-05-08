Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
79 Royal York Road Toronto

Virtual staging transforms this cheap $600K Toronto house into something more

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Virtual staging is totally revolutionizing the way homes are marketed and sold in Toronto.

Traditionally, staging a home involves physically furnishing and decorating it to appeal to potential buyers. While this can be effective, it's also time-consuming and expensive.

Also, sometimes the home is in such bad shape that it doesn't matter how nice the furniture is, it still won't look great. As the saying goes, you can't put lipstick on a pig. 79 Royal York Road Toronto

The front room of the house currently. 

However, virtual staging offers a more cost-effective and efficient alternative.

79 Royal York Road Toronto

What the front room could potentially be. 

Using advanced 3D rendering technology, virtual stagers can digitally furnish and decorate a property to make it a potential dream home. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

A bedroom that was virtually staged. 

And the way they've done it with 79 Royal York Rd. is really showing just how powerful virtual staging can be.

79 Royal York Road Toronto

A potential second kitchen. 

In fact, we'd go so far as to say they virtually renovated this place. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The actual room. 

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached house as is, needs a lot of love. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The living room. 

The original floors are in desperate need of repair or replacement.

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The view into the kitchen. 

In fact, in the kitchen, the floor is peeling up. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The current kitchen. 

The kitchen is very outdated in general, with mismatched and DIY-ed cabinets. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The front hall. 

The astroturf green carpet up the stairs and in the upstairs hallway is beyond gross. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The bedroom. 

The bedrooms look sad with exposed lightbulbs. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The second bedroom. 

And the electrical is looking like a fire hazard in some of the rooms. We'd also guess this home still has knob and tube wiring. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The bathroom. 

The bathroom has several different types of tile, but not in a trendy way, and the layout makes no sense. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The backyard. 

The backyard shed looks like something from a horror film. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

An AI rendered backyard. 

But with just a click of a button, all that goes away, and now this looks like a house worth $1 million. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The virtually renovated kitchen. 

The kitchen transforms into a serene Scandi-style modern kitchen. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The virtually redone bedroom. 

The bedroom becomes a relaxing oasis.

79 Royal York Road Toronto

What the living room could look like. 

The living room now looks like a calming space you actually want to hang out in. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

A little breakfast area. 

Virtual staging really went hard here and truly highlights how much potential there really is under all the ugly. 

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The backyard after some digital magic. 

As listing agent Jamie Harnish writes: "Bring your dreams (and maybe a hard hat) and let's make magic happen. Call it a fixer-upper; we call it a canvas. Let's paint your masterpiece!"

79 Royal York Road Toronto

The back of the house as is. 

The best part, though, is that this potential masterpiece is listed for only $599,000

Photos by

elitepropertiestoronto.com
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Virtual staging transforms this cheap $600K Toronto house into something more

Another GTA housing complex goes into receivership

Bidding wars still common in Toronto's housing market but demand is easing

Toronto's Eaton Centre complex will soon look a whole lot different

This unremarkable bungalow is $4 million because it's in a fancy Toronto neighbourhood

This run-down Toronto multiplex might still be a bargain at $3 million

Glut of homes flood the Toronto market but the problem is nobody is buying them

Toronto has a concerningly high number of condos sitting on the market