Virtual staging transforms this cheap $600K Toronto house into something more

Virtual staging is totally revolutionizing the way homes are marketed and sold in Toronto.

Traditionally, staging a home involves physically furnishing and decorating it to appeal to potential buyers. While this can be effective, it's also time-consuming and expensive.

Also, sometimes the home is in such bad shape that it doesn't matter how nice the furniture is, it still won't look great. As the saying goes, you can't put lipstick on a pig.

However, virtual staging offers a more cost-effective and efficient alternative.

Using advanced 3D rendering technology, virtual stagers can digitally furnish and decorate a property to make it a potential dream home.

And the way they've done it with 79 Royal York Rd. is really showing just how powerful virtual staging can be.

In fact, we'd go so far as to say they virtually renovated this place.

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached house as is, needs a lot of love.

The original floors are in desperate need of repair or replacement.

In fact, in the kitchen, the floor is peeling up.

The kitchen is very outdated in general, with mismatched and DIY-ed cabinets.

The astroturf green carpet up the stairs and in the upstairs hallway is beyond gross.

The bedrooms look sad with exposed lightbulbs.

And the electrical is looking like a fire hazard in some of the rooms. We'd also guess this home still has knob and tube wiring.

The bathroom has several different types of tile, but not in a trendy way, and the layout makes no sense.

The backyard shed looks like something from a horror film.

But with just a click of a button, all that goes away, and now this looks like a house worth $1 million.

The kitchen transforms into a serene Scandi-style modern kitchen.

The bedroom becomes a relaxing oasis.

The living room now looks like a calming space you actually want to hang out in.

Virtual staging really went hard here and truly highlights how much potential there really is under all the ugly.

As listing agent Jamie Harnish writes: "Bring your dreams (and maybe a hard hat) and let's make magic happen. Call it a fixer-upper; we call it a canvas. Let's paint your masterpiece!"

The best part, though, is that this potential masterpiece is listed for only $599,000.