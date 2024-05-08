This is what Toronto's next fancy new community centre will look like

Toronto will have a brand-new community centre by this time next year, well under construction along a fast-evolving stretch of the city’s waterfront.

The City’s new East Bayfront Community Recreation Centre is well on track for a 2025 opening, currently racing through construction within the base of a new two-tower condominium development known as Aqualuna at Bayside, the latest phase in Tridel's and Hines' Bayside community.

First announced in 2019, work on the new community centre began in March 2022 within the base of the condo complex that had started construction over one year earlier.

Two levels of community amenities will be on tap in the new facility.

The first floor will offer a lobby and reception area, administrative work, meeting, staff and service areas, as well as a gymnasium and studio with associated storage and viewing areas.

On the second floor, visitors will find a mix of offerings including a community kitchen and a multipurpose room, but the signature amenity on the second floor will be an indoor running track offering views of the gymnasium space below.

The community centre's host condo development is now topped out and making strides towards completion, as work on the new community amenity progresses within the base of the complex.

The City of Toronto shared updated photos of the 25,000-square-foot community centre taking shape at 261 Queens Quay earlier this year, offering a glimpse behind the scenes at the space’s interior fit-out.

The City currently anticipates the new facility to open its doors in April 2025, bumped back from a previously planned opening that had been scheduled for next February.