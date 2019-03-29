City
Tanya Mok
Posted 3 hours ago
community centre waterfront toronto

Toronto is getting a huge new community centre on the waterfront

Toronto's waterfront has seen many changes over the past few years, with a slew of developments in the West Don Lands and the controversial Sidewalk Labs projects in Quayside. 

While not everyone supports the slowly-developing "smart city" that intends to gather data from Torontonians, there is a new project shaping up just a few minutes away that people might be able to get behind. 

The City has announced that it's designing a massive new 25,000-square-foot community centre at 261 Queens Quay.  

It won't be a standalone building: the centre will take over the base of a mixed-use building within Tridel's and Hines' Bayside community, which was always intended to include a community centre, according to building provisions from the City and Waterfront Toronto. 

Bayside currently includes Aqualina, a completed 13-storey condo, and another called Aquavista, which will hold live-work Artscape units. There are two more mixed-use buildings on the way, including one called Aqualuna.

According to plans submitted to the city by Kirkor Architects in December, Aqualuna's base will include a full-sized gymnasium, a running track circling the court, and a mezzanine. 

Other than the architectural mockups, there are no official plans as to what the new community centre will look, or when it'll be complete. 

Those details will be discussed at a City-held community meeting at St. Lawrence Temporary Market on April 10. 

