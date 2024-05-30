Massive three-tower condo development to rise next to new Toronto transit station

The upcoming Ontario Line is already spurring change across the city through demolitions, expropriations, impressive new bridges, and a growing onslaught of development proposals.

One such proposal tabled to city planners in May seeks to redevelop a site adjacent to the future East Harbour Station — a planned interchange station connecting GO Transit and the future Ontario Line subway — with a three-tower condo development.

The proposal at 120 Bouchette Street from Development Collective calls for a trio of Turner Fleischer Architects-designed towers to replace an over 2.2-acre site home to storage, warehouse and surface parking space, located just opposite Lake Shore Boulevard East from the future transit hub.

The proposal calls for buildings rising 49, 46 and 43 storeys, the tallest tower maxing out at a height of just over 163 metres. While much taller than anything that exists in the area today, the tower heights are largely in line with proposals on the north side of the thoroughfare closer to the station.

A new clustering of density that could include these three additions promises to extend Toronto's skyline of high-rises east of the Don River.

A total of 1,626 condominium units would be built if the project is approved as currently proposed, accounting for over 95 per cent of the total proposed floor area site-wide.

Among the units are 39 condos designated as live-work units facing McCleary Park across the street to the east, which would be supported through a business centre built as one of the complex's amenity spaces.

In addition to the live-work units, the project calls for just shy of 2,000 square metres of retail spread across the tower bases.

A relatively small parking component for a project of this size proposes just 231 spaces for cars, while the majority of residents' transportation needs would be met by over 1,800 bicycle parking spaces and access to the wider TTC and GO transit networks via East Harbour Station.

Benefititng the new complex and the broader community, the plan incorporates a privately-owned public space measuring over 250 square metres along the west side of the site, which would front a planned extension of Broadway Avenue.