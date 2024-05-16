This $15M Vaughan mansion is just one of many in what could be the next Bridle Path

Real Estate
When you think of Vaughan, you probably think of Canada's Wonderland, Vaughan Mills and maybe the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. 

What most probably don't think of is a wealth of lavish mansions that rival the Bridle Path homes in sheer scale and opulence. 

And yet, this palatial home at 186 Pine Valley Cres. shows that Vaughan might just need to be taken seriously when it comes to luxury property. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The front of the home. 

"It's impossible not to be captivated by the dramatic curb appeal of this exclusive estate," listing agent Tyler Cohen told blogTO. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The living room. 

Located within the exclusive Pinewood Estates neighbourhood, this four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is stunning. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The two-storey gas fireplace. 

"This home is a meticulously designed masterpiece. From the heated circular parking courtyard to the soaring grand living room adorned with a dramatic two-storey porcelain slab fireplace, every detail is crafted to perfection," said Cohen. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The kitchen island. 

The home was completely renovated from top to bottom and went from an Italian-inspired suburban home to a modern beauty. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The staircase with dramatic views. 

The muted palette, combined with luxury materials like marble floors, white oak mill, and simple lines, makes this home feel calming and elevated. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The front entance. 

As you walk into the home it's almost like the lobby of a fancy office building, but thankfully the other spaces in the home are less corporate. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The kitchen includes a Gaggenau gas cooktop, Sub-Zero fridge and freezer, Wolf electric oven, and more.

The kitchen is sleek and minimal but has heated marble floors and top-of-the-line built-in appliances. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The breakfast nook in the kitchen. 

On the main floor, you have the principal rooms as well as a home office. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

A sitting room. 

They're all fabulously designed and almost look too perfect to touch. 

189 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The primary bedroom. 

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The walk-in closet. 

The primary retreat is a sanctuary of comfort and style, featuring custom white oak panelling, a nine-piece ensuite, and a boutique-style walk-in closet.

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The primary ensuite. 

There's also a double French door walk-out onto a private balcony, which offers a serene escape with stunning views, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or evening sunset.

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

One of two home gyms. 

And of course, the house has all the bells and whistles of a luxury home including full smart home automation, a dog shower, two gyms (one for yoga and the other for weights), a wine cellar and driveway that can fit up to 12 cars. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The heated saltwater pool. 

But the real showstopper of this property is the backyard. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The tennis court or basketball court, depending on what you feel like playing. 

There's a full-size basketball or tennis court, a heated saltwater pool, and, the most recent addition, a four-seasons cabana. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The cabana sitting area overlooking the pool.

"The cabana is incredible," said Cohen. "Soaring 14-foot ceilings and bi-folding doors seamlessly connecting the indoors with the outdoors. Plus it comes with a fully equipped with a guest kitchen, four-piece bathroom, and laundry – it's the epitome of luxury living."

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The vaulted ceilings in the cabanna make the space feel airy. 

Honestly, it looks like something out of Restoration Hardware catalogue, and we're in love. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The family room in the main house. 

Cohen also notes that location-wise this home is also perfect for golf enthusiasts.

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

The backyard in the sunshine. 

"The prestigious National Golf Club is steps from your front door," he explained. For those who don't know, the course frequently makes the top of Canada's golf course list and was ranked 66th in the world. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

A playroom. 

Probably the biggest selling point of this home is that even though it could easily rival the Bridle Path homes, it is still significantly cheaper than most of them. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. Vaughan

An aerial shot of the backyard. 

186 Pine Valley Cres. is listed for $15,000,000.

Photos by

Troy Cunningham and Effie Siamalekas
