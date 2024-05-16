This $15M Vaughan mansion is just one of many in what could be the next Bridle Path

When you think of Vaughan, you probably think of Canada's Wonderland, Vaughan Mills and maybe the McMichael Canadian Art Collection.

What most probably don't think of is a wealth of lavish mansions that rival the Bridle Path homes in sheer scale and opulence.

And yet, this palatial home at 186 Pine Valley Cres. shows that Vaughan might just need to be taken seriously when it comes to luxury property.

"It's impossible not to be captivated by the dramatic curb appeal of this exclusive estate," listing agent Tyler Cohen told blogTO.

Located within the exclusive Pinewood Estates neighbourhood, this four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is stunning.

"This home is a meticulously designed masterpiece. From the heated circular parking courtyard to the soaring grand living room adorned with a dramatic two-storey porcelain slab fireplace, every detail is crafted to perfection," said Cohen.

The home was completely renovated from top to bottom and went from an Italian-inspired suburban home to a modern beauty.

The muted palette, combined with luxury materials like marble floors, white oak mill, and simple lines, makes this home feel calming and elevated.

As you walk into the home it's almost like the lobby of a fancy office building, but thankfully the other spaces in the home are less corporate.

The kitchen is sleek and minimal but has heated marble floors and top-of-the-line built-in appliances.

On the main floor, you have the principal rooms as well as a home office.

They're all fabulously designed and almost look too perfect to touch.

Upstairs, you'll find the bedrooms.

The primary retreat is a sanctuary of comfort and style, featuring custom white oak panelling, a nine-piece ensuite, and a boutique-style walk-in closet.

There's also a double French door walk-out onto a private balcony, which offers a serene escape with stunning views, perfect for enjoying a morning coffee or evening sunset.

And of course, the house has all the bells and whistles of a luxury home including full smart home automation, a dog shower, two gyms (one for yoga and the other for weights), a wine cellar and driveway that can fit up to 12 cars.

But the real showstopper of this property is the backyard.

There's a full-size basketball or tennis court, a heated saltwater pool, and, the most recent addition, a four-seasons cabana.

"The cabana is incredible," said Cohen. "Soaring 14-foot ceilings and bi-folding doors seamlessly connecting the indoors with the outdoors. Plus it comes with a fully equipped with a guest kitchen, four-piece bathroom, and laundry – it's the epitome of luxury living."

Honestly, it looks like something out of Restoration Hardware catalogue, and we're in love.

Cohen also notes that location-wise this home is also perfect for golf enthusiasts.

"The prestigious National Golf Club is steps from your front door," he explained. For those who don't know, the course frequently makes the top of Canada's golf course list and was ranked 66th in the world.

Probably the biggest selling point of this home is that even though it could easily rival the Bridle Path homes, it is still significantly cheaper than most of them.

186 Pine Valley Cres. is listed for $15,000,000.