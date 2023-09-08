Amherst Island is a gorgeous hidden gem to discover in Ontario, boasting a rich and fascinating history along with its natural beautiful landscapes.

Located in Lake Ontario just west of Kingston, you'll have to take the 15-minute Amherst Island Ferry Service across the water to get transported from Millhaven to the small village of Stella (it runs year-round).

Stella is the island's main hub of activity and where the majority of its population resides. With only roughly 450 year-round residents, the local community is tight-knit, and many have lived there for multiple generations.

The village hosts an array of annual events showcasing their rich history and creative flair. Admire the work of well-known local artists at the Weasel & Easel, or learn about the area's history at the Neilsen Store Museum and Cultural Centre.

Historically, the island dates back thousands of years, with First Nations people initially using the island as a fishing and hunting ground. European settlement, primarily by Irish and Scottish immigrants, and it soon became a thriving farming community.

To this day, you can find remnants of the past, including First Nations arrowheads and other artifacts or the many Irish dry stone walls scattered around the island.

You also may be surprised by the large amount of sheep who call Amherst Island home. Stop by Topsy Farms, a large farm which raises Canadian sheep and even fosters lambs from around the province.

The farm's shop also sells top-quality wool and wool-related products where you can pick up a souvernir to bring home.

With its windswept shorelines and myriad of picnic spots to stop at and admire the view, bicycling around the island is a favourite pastime of both locals and tourists.

Lake Ontario and its tributaries surrounding Amherst Island make it a fishing hotspot. Anglers often journey to these parts in hopes of catching a prized Northern Pike or Smallmouth Bass.

In the warmer months, sailing or kayaking around the island is another favourite activity for the adventurous, offerring both the sheltered calm waters of the North Channel as well as the open waters of Lake Ontario.

With an impressive bird population, the island also serves as a vital resting point for migratory birds, making it a paradise for birdwatchers (particularly in the spring and fall). The Owl Woods are a must-visit place to spot various species of owls as well.

From its stunning scenery to quaint historical town, Amherst Island makes a great getaway for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Toronto.