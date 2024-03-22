It's taking some Ontario renters an absurd amount of time to find a home

Some Canadian renters have to spend an absurd amount of time to find a place to rent in a tight, supply-constrained rental market.

According to some new data from Rentals.ca, the lengths some renters have to go to find a place in B.C., Alberta and Ontario sometimes take half a year.

It's data that represents housing woes for many Canadians struggling to find a place to live, with demand outpacing supply.

Over 600 prospective renters were part of an inaugural survey from Rentals.ca.

First-time renters comprised 26 per cent of the participants, and some responses highlight the struggles experienced by someone who has never rented.

Among the respondents, 34 per cent told Rentals they'd been looking for a place for at least two months, and 15 per cent were looking for more than six months.

Rentals.ca blames supply issues, which have impacted Ontario and B.C. the most.

Meanwhile, Alberta is getting an influx of people struggling to find places in B.C. and Ontario.

"Alberta continues to experience high levels of interprovincial migration, adding to the increase in demand for the province."

Rentals.ca also looked at why people are moving or finding new places to rent.

"We found that 69 per cent of respondents highlighted the unaffordability of rentals in their region as their reason for moving, With 19 per cent of survey participants indicating their interest in moving to a new city for their next home."

The survey also revealed that more renters are prioritizing price over location.

One of the critical concerns for respondents, which likely represents concerns for Canadian renters nationwide, is a shortage of limited options for affordable rentals.

It's a sentiment that has been shared by many on social media.

There are people in Toronto renting multiple beds for $700 in a one or two bedroom apartment. They use curtains to separate the beds. — HeartofDanielle (@DanielleRa60149) March 20, 2024

