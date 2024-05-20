Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

This unremarkable bungalow is $4 million because it's in a fancy Toronto neighbourhood

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The birds are chirping, and the sun is shining, which means Toronto real estate is back on its typical BS. 

It seems like every spring, the weather and the housing market start heating up. 

And this year is no different – Toronto is now less affordable than many major cities and we're seeing homes come on the market that have no business being that expensive. 

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The view from the front door. 

Like 20 Restwell Cres. N, which is a pretty basic four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow. 

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The living room with a fireplace. 

It's not bad, it's just wild that it has been listed for $3,899,000

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The massive backyard. 

Sure, 20 Restwell Cres. N is on a pie-shaped ravine lot that stretches to 111 feet at the back and has a significant amount of "table land" aka flat ground. 

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The kitchen. 

And yes, the home boasts high-end appliances in the kitchen as well as a newer roof and air conditioner. 

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

A bedroom with a full wall of mirrors. 

It has spacious bedrooms, lots of natural light and a couple fireplaces. 

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The lower level rec room. 

However, this isn't the first time it's been listed. 

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

A bathroom. 

Earlier this year, it was listed for the same $3,899,000, but after 145 days on the market, it failed to sell. 

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The dining area in the kitchen. 

Normally, that would be an indication that it was priced a bit too high.

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The foyer. 

This in addition to the fact that homes in this neighbourhood typically sell $2.2 million, and the recent sold comparables also went for around that price. 

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The views from the backyard. 

Add to that that this house sold only four years ago for $2.8 million and it seems as though nothing has been updated since then, the math isn't mathing.    

20 Restwell Crescent North Toronto

The Don River views. 

But then again, maybe that picturesque view of the Don River and living in Bayview Village is worth $4 million. 

Photos by

20restwell.com
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This unremarkable bungalow is $4 million because it's in a fancy Toronto neighbourhood

This run-down Toronto multiplex might still be a bargain at $3 million

Glut of homes flood the Toronto market but the problem is nobody is buying them

Toronto has a concerningly high number of condos sitting on the market

This $740K Toronto home has been in the same family for 70 years

Toronto neighbourhood trying to stop development due to environmental concerns

Toronto looking at creative solution to the vast amounts of vacant office space in city

'Diabolical' Ontario rental goes viral for advertising space with zero privacy