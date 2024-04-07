Prince Edward County in Ontario is a top spot for a getaway from Toronto

Prince Edward County in Ontario is best known for its wines and ciders but there is so much more on offer to get you outside and exploring.

If you're looking for something more to do before diving into the wineries, there are many areas to hike ahead of sitting down for a flight.

Where to hike in and around Prince Edward County

This region of Ontario has a lot to offer in the great outdoors. Frontenac, Bon Echo and Sandbanks Provincial Park are just three of the most impressive views in this area. Each park is less than an hour from PEC for an easy day adventure.

Frontenac Provincial Park has 22 lakes and over 100km of hiking trails to consider. Whether you're interested in a short distance or committing to a weekend-long adventure, you'll find the perfect option here.

To explore the park, start at the welcome centre. The Doe Lake and Arab Lake Loops are short and easy to navigate from here.

Taking you across raised boardwalks, along rocky lake shores and through lush forests, these trails are perfect for beginners and experienced hikers alike.

There are also trails upwards of 20km in length which take between 8-9 hours to complete which can be done in a challenging day or by staying at one of their 48 campsites. Either way, the is bear country so be aware while exploring deeper into the park.

Frontenac is famous for being one of Canada’s 19 UNESCO Biosphere regions. This means that 5 forest regions merge here creating a unique geological and bio-diverse area.

Bon Echo is a little further north and is home to the famous Mazinaw Rock. This towering cliff contains over 260 Indigenous pictographs. The park offers interactive boating tours to learn about it or you can rent a boat and paddle out to see for yourself.

The park has hundreds of camping sites that are drive-in and many that are serviced. Whether you plan to stay a night (book early for the summer) or stop in to explore one of their 40 hiking trails there is lots to do here beyond enjoying a beach day.

The Abes and Essens trail is one of their best though it was closed last year due to the major storms the area saw. The next best option is to rent a kayak or canoe and head to the Cliff Top Trail. This trail takes you to the top of Mazinaw Rock and offers a great view of the region.

Closer to PEC, the Sandbanks is Ontario’s dune paradise. The shallow waters and the world’s largest baymouth barrier dune created by glaciers over 12,000 years ago are worth a visit any time of year.

In the summer, this park is packed and requires pre-registration to enter to control numbers and the important lands. The spring is a perfect time to visit to enjoy the quieter trails and views. The aptly named Dunes Nature Trail is a great way to explore the dunes and best views.

Where to eat in Prince Edward County

Prince Edward County has a wide range of great options for lunch, drinks and dinner. Creekside Cafe in Wellington has brunch and dinner menus offering sandwiches, burgers, fried baskets and Instragrammable-waffles made with local ingredients.

La Condesa is a Mexican restaurant offering a range of delights from tacos to tostadas and loads of other naturally gluten-free options. For some of the best burgers in town, visit Roadside Burger or the other location of Toronto's burger joint Harry's Charbroiled.

If you're looking to try some of Ontario's best wines, beers and ciders, consider Loch Mór Cider Co. for a cider flight or Karlo Estates for the first certified vegan wine in the world.

Grange Winery is a great place to celebrate friendship with their collaborative wines and the largest winery in the area.

Best of all, don't miss Spring Countylicious happening this April offering 2 and 3-course meals highlighting the best that local has to offer.

Where to stay in Prince Edward County

Pair your Creekside brunch with a stay in their suites located above the restaurant. The suites offer a kitchen, laundry, and outdoor spaces to enjoy the main street for about $350 a night.

Add a spa package to the night with The Beauty Collective nearby.

The June Motel offers sips and stays with unique rooms highlighted on Netflix. From $315 a night these glamorous, Instagram-worthy rooms, offer boho and mid-century-inspired spaces and sunset views.