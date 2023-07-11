Sip your way to Sandbanks this summer with these 6 Prince Edward County musts

Prince Edward County (PEC) has become one of the fastest-growing wine regions in Ontario, making it the ideal place to be if you’re looking to visit a vineyard near Toronto.

Located on the picturesque shores of Lake Ontario in the heart of PEC, Sandbanks Winery is one of those local wineries that makes for the perfect weekend getaway.

Sandbanks has grown from a winery with a small wine boutique to one that hosts a collection of award-winning wines, making it a namesake of The County. With the addition of its tasting room and private barrel room, the winery has become a fun, welcoming spot to revel in.

Whether you’re looking to try some fresh and fruity new wines, partake in some festive events, or want to explore what goes into crafting such a high-quality wine, here are just a few reasons to sip your way to Sandbanks Winery.

Community events that truly have it all

Often working with local businesses, Sandbanks is known for having a robust calendar of events — especially during the summer months. This includes their recently announced leash-free dog park on the property, so you don’t need to leave your pup at home for this trip.

With Sandbanks’ Sip and Sample self-guided tour, you can keep the good times going and explore PEC to its fullest. With other local PEC hot spots, like ANDARA Gallery and Wellington Farmers’ Market, Sandbanks has curated the ideal weekend itinerary for out-of-towners looking for true local gems.

You can stay up to date on Sandbanks events through their website and Instagram.

Year-round, Sandbanks offers prime tasting experiences in its Tasting Boutique to help you get a full sense of what the winery is all about — and visiting in the summer only adds to the experience.

The typical tasting experience gets you a flight of five wines off the expansive tasting menu, including but not limited to the Sandbanks Pinot Grigio, Summer White and Baco Noir Reserve.

If you’re looking for a more elevated experience, you can opt for the seated food and wine tasting experience, letting you have a more intimate tasting of five wines perfectly paired with bites to go along with your sips.

For an even more extravagant experience, you can rent out the private cabana where you can overlook the vineyard while indulging in a selection of Sandbanks wines accompanied by local charcuterie and cheese for a light lunch.

You’ll also get a private shopping experience in the winery’s original tasting room.

Getting to sample some great wine is definitely a plus, but it’s always more enjoyable to learn about what goes into making it.

On the one-hour guided tour, you’ll learn what happens behind the scenes at Sandbanks to see what makes their wines so unique.

Getting to explore the grounds and facilities and learn more about its over 20-year history in PEC, you’ll get to enjoy wine tastings along the way to truly understand the quality of Sandbanks' products in an immersive environment.

After all that hard work tasting so many wines, it’s only natural you’ve worked up an appetite.

Luckily, the Shoreline Bistro food truck is available Thursday through Monday from 12 pm to 5 pm serving up some delicious eats that’ll cure your post-tasting cravings.

With seasonal options keeping their menu fresh, some staples include french onion grilled cheese, poutine, a zesty lobster roll, and their signature peameal sandwich.

While you can always purchase some of their products at your local LCBO or Wine Rack, Sandbanks Winery has exclusive bottles you can only find on-site at the Estate.

The Estate-exclusive for the season is the new Sandbanks Piquette Wine that dropped for the summer. Made with upcycled muscat grape skins, this sipper delivers a delicate bouquet of rosewater, lemon rind, and white tea — with a hint of spritz.

Other winery exclusives include the elevated, yet unpretentious Entre Nous Batch 17, and the Entre Nous Riesling Reserve. The wildly popular Sandbanks (former) Estate-exclusive crisp Summer Apple Wine is another “must sip” while you’re visiting the winery.

Also, purchasing three or more bottles from their in-person shop gets you a complimentary flight to their tasting room, which means you can sample your purchases before taking them home.

Bring the taste of Sandbanks home

Can’t make it out to The County this season? This summer, you can sip your way to Sandbanks Winery through their partnership with the Drake Devonshire to serve up a slice of PEC with two curated recipes and wine pairings featuring local ingredients.

With the recipes curated by the Devonshire’s Executive Chef Amanda Ray, you can find local PEC gems in the dishes like Sofia’s Burrata and an assortment of local tomatoes with peaches on sourdough — which you can try with Sandbanks Pinot Grigio and levelled-up with Sandbanks’ Bano Noir Jelly on your sourdough. You can follow along with the Sandbanks Instagram to see the recipes in full.

There’s also a comforting chilled zucchini soup that you can make and serve on a hot summer day, which pairs perfectly with a glass of either Sandbanks Rosé or the Summer White.

The Estate exclusive Sandbanks Summer Apple Wine is also now available at the Wine Rack for a limited time only this Summer, so you can purchase a true taste of Sandbanks to enjoy right in your own backyard.

Regardless of your tastes, you’ll be able to find your new summer favourite through Sandbanks’ selection of high-quality wines through your local Wine Rack or LCBO.

If all of this speaks to the wine lover in you, you can plan your perfect wine-cation near Toronto by visiting Sandbanks Winery to learn more about their tours, products, and delicious offerings available to you this summer.