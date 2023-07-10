These new waterfront condos with stunning Lake Ontario views start in the $500Ks

There’s nothing like the summer swelter to inspire daydreams of living by the water. When the city heats up, what sounds better than strolling along the shore, feeling the breeze on your skin and watching the boats sail by?



If you're longing for that lakefront life but finding Toronto price tags too high, set your sights on a new, wallet-friendly waterfront community — just two hours from the city.

MDM Developments presents Porta Condominiums, located in nearby Belleville, about two hours east of the city. This pre-construction project is composed of three mid-rise buildings sitting on the edge of the beautiful Bay of Quinte.

With functionally-designed suites, large outdoor terraces and expansive views of Lake Ontario, units are offered at very reasonable prices when compared to waterfront properties in and around Toronto.

Along with thoughtfully-designed suites, Porta offers a relaxed waterfront vibe with resort-like amenities ranging from an outdoor lounge space with BBQ and firepits, a top-of-the-line fitness centre, an elevated pool with views of the waterfront and over 20,000 square feet of commercial space housing boutiques, cafes and restaurants — everything you'd expect from a waterfront project.

Porta is the best of both worlds for those looking for an escape. Belleville is a hidden gem on the cusp of discovery that delightfully combines small-town charm with the ease of city living. Locals will fall in love with Belleville's relaxed waterfront vibe and breathtaking views of The Bay of Quinte from the newly activated boardwalk. You can also explore nearby scenic trails, gardens and parks whenever your heart desires.

Just across the scenic Belleville Bay Bridge, the laid-back energy of Prince Edward County greets visitors. It's home to a wide variety of hotels, restaurants, artisanal markets, cafes, shops and wineries, making it one of Ontario's most popular vacation destinations.

This one-of-a-kind pre-construction project by MDM Developments has now launched and offers the opportunity to own a piece of prime waterfront real estate, starting in the $500K range.

Register today on Porta's website for more information.