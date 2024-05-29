Toronto's most stunning natural feature is getting new trails and other upgrades

The striking white cliffs and sandy beaches of the Scarborough Bluffs serve as what many would consider Toronto's best natural wonder, making visitors feel as if they've been transported somewhere very far from the shores of Lake Ontario.

The 15 km-long escarpment and its park are the perfect place to adventure around on a summer day, with scenic vantage points, picnic spots, winding pathways, firepits, flora and fauna, and tons more to explore. And, a new project from the City will enhance the Bluffs experience even more, with plans for some new waterfront trails, among other upgrades.

The Scarborough Bluffs West Revitalization Study is still in its early stages, but when it's all said and done, will lead to the re-naturalization of the area with new habitats and "natural features on land and in the water," better access to the lake through new multi-use trails (which will also help prevent erosion from current makeshift paths), and improved safety features.

Residents can expect a better-connected trail system and possibly even a new shoreline boardwalk, as well as new viewsheds and scenic lookouts, unspecified "changes to the use of the waterfront for recreation," and more.

The study builds on objectives of the existing Scarborough Waterfront Project, including, most importantly, to "provide safe public access and an enjoyable waterfront experience while also protecting and enhancing the natural environment."

After extensive environmental assessments and community consultations, multiple kilometres of the beach between the Eastern Beaches and Bluffer's Park will be "renewed," prioritizing how people most want to access and experience the waterfront — information gleaned from recent public drop-in events and an online survey that citizens can fill out until June 11.

Of course, mitigation of the human impact on the environmentally-sensitive lands is also paramount to the work, so that the Bluffs can be preserved for generations to come.

The study should wrap up in 2026, after which more detailed designs will be created and the construction can begin.