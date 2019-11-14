City
The Scarborough Bluffs are about to get a big makeover

Toronto's favourite natural wonder to explore — and get trapped on — is getting a huge facelift at the end of this year.

City council and the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks have just approved a proposal to make the Scarborough Bluffs greener and more accessible.

The project — which is helmed by the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority — will see the addition of a lot more public park space in the area, along with new measures to protect the bluffs' shoreline, prevent landslides and manage public safety.

Sections of the Lake Ontario Waterfront Trail that runs through or past the 11 parks along the bluffs will also be completed and seriously updated.

scarborough bluffs

A rendering of the updated Scarborough Bluffs.

By the end of the construction, it will connect 11 km of Lake Ontario waterfront with a path that is better delineated and more accessible for all to enjoy.

Another huge cornerstone of the revival is ecological in nature, with a focus on habitat improvement for fish and wildlife, as well as erosion prevention and flood risk management.

The revamp will start on the west end of the bluffs, from Bluffer's Park to Meadowcliffe, later this month, and will continue into 2020. The central and east segments will be tackled soon after.

Lead photo by

Love over Lenses

